LETTER: Nevada must ban smoking in casinos, all public places

In reference to your Nov. 8 Associated Press story about the Navajo Nation’s ban on indoor smoking: It is the right of people to breathe clean air. It’s time for Nevada casinos to embrace the same ideal. Casino hierarchy want their employees to be vaccinated and wear masks against COVID, but are hypocritical when it comes to protecting them from secondhand smoke, which as been a killer to employees for decades.

Its also time for politicians, health departments, OSHA, the Nevada medical field to push to ban smoking in all public places. It’s also time for nonsmokers to boycott all establishments that allow smoking, even if only an indoor section is sealed off for smoking. Nonsmokers of Nevada can make it happen with their vote and boycotts.