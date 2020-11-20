56°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada needs an organization devoted to probing voter fraud

Dirk Dahlgren Las Vegas
November 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2020 - 9:40 pm
Voter fraud is not acceptable. Fraud allegations are reported to the county registrars, the state attorney general or the secretary of state. These are mostly small fraud allegations. Unfortunately, there is no government organization responsible to look for, investigate and ensure there is no major fraud. If a smart organized group wanted to commit fraud, there is no way to identify the fraud, and the perpetrators will not report themselves.

Is fraud possible? Sure. Vote harvesting and excess ballots being available are obviously open to fraud and the backstop to catching that is signature verification. But Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks has shown several times that the signature verification process is very weak and doesn’t identify the fraud (Friday Review-Journal).

We do not know if there was a major fraud in this election. For the next election, the state should go back to a stronger voting process by removing vote harvesting and ensuring signature verification is strong. There should also be an organization tasked with proactively looking for and investigating major fraud possibilities. This would make everyone believe in the voting process and be more accepting of the voting results.

