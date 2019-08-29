LETTER: Nevada officials setting us up for a mileage tax

David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

The escapees from all the failing Democrat-led, heavily taxed states have bombarded our state and, of course, voted exactly like they did back home. So the bumble-headed Legislature — which, by the way, failed miserably to fund our schools — has now instituted another Big Brother proposal requiring us to surrender our odometer reading to the state in order to renew our vehicle registration (Thursday Review-Journal).

This is in preparation for lawmakers to tax us on the miles we drive on Nevada roads.

But if I drive 40 miles to Primm, and then circle the country 50 times and put 100,000 miles on my car, returning through Primm, how does the state of Nevada have the right to tax me on anything other than 80 miles?