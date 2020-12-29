41°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada officials should look within

Forrest Henry North Las Vegas
December 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, speaks alongside Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine during a press c ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, speaks alongside Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine during a press conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In response to your recent article, “Nevadans face jobless aid loss: Officials blame president for uncertainty over aid extensions”:

Gov. Steve Sisolak — not the president — closed Nevada, costing thousands of jobs and hurting small businesses. Maybe part of the answer is to open up. It doesn’t seem as if lockdowns and “pauses” have worked.

Second, the director of the most screwed up state agency, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation — better known as the department nobody can get a hold of — takes no responsibility.

Congress makes bills, not the president. When you have more money going to politicians’ pet projects than to the people, it’s time to call bull. Get a clean bill.

