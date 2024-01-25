LETTER: Nevada primaries, caucuses and voters

Where are the taxpayers who are paying for this election but prefer to not join one of those two private political parties allowed to vote for their choice?

AP Photo/John Locher, File

As I understand it, past presidential caucuses in Nevada were held and paid for by each political party. In 2021 our Legislature voted to replace the caucuses with a presidential preference primary, which is now paid for by all taxpayers at a cost, as I understand it, of about $5 million. Yet only registered Republicans and Democrats can vote.

