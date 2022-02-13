LETTER: Nevada senators want to suspend the gasoline tax

A Thursday Review-Journal article reported that Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada are calling to suspend the federal gasoline tax for the remainder of the year to help offset rising fuel prices. They do not propose addressing the core causes of rising prices but instead want to hide the cost by having the Treasury Department transfer funds from the general fund that will become part of our country’s national debt. This debt will someday have to be repaid by our children and their children.

Why not address the core problem? The Biden administration has done everything it can to restrict oil production in the United States and then begs Saudi Arabia and Russia to pump more oil. Why? Senators, please propose and support policies that will restore U.S. energy independence to increase global supply to reduce the price of gasoline and natural gas that heats our homes and generates our electricity. Please use some common sense.