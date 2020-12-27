45°F
LETTER: Nevada sliding on COVID protection

Dana Rideout North Las Vegas
December 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
At one point we had it right. We did the right thing. We shut down. In the process, Nevadans stayed safe.

The balance of health, safety and protecting our economy was a challenge we could not maintain. We chose the economy over heath and safety. Look at our hospitals and he demand for health services, especially on the hospitals and ICU and COVID units.

It’s time to shift back to the prioritizing our health and safety. It takes leadership and a collective will to balance health, safety and the economy while maintaining the most minimum adverse effect. To date, we have not done so.

