LETTER: Nevada state unions scream over proposed furloughs

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thousands of private-sector employees have lost their jobs, some probably permanently. Many small businesses have closed forever. The private sector has shrunk noticeably, thus reducing dramatically the taxes paid to government. Yet when Gov. Steve Sisolak proposes furloughing state government employees one day a month, the union representing them objects (Saturday Review-Journal).

Considering the shrinkage in the private economy, the governor would be justified in shrinking the size of the public-sector workforce. That is, laying off government employees exactly like what has happened in the private sector. But, no — even a proposal to furlough public employees one day a month draws union fire.

This is a perfect example of why government employees should never have been allowed to unionize.