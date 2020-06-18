86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada state unions scream over proposed furloughs

Walter F. Wegst Las Vegas
June 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Thousands of private-sector employees have lost their jobs, some probably permanently. Many small businesses have closed forever. The private sector has shrunk noticeably, thus reducing dramatically the taxes paid to government. Yet when Gov. Steve Sisolak proposes furloughing state government employees one day a month, the union representing them objects (Saturday Review-Journal).

Considering the shrinkage in the private economy, the governor would be justified in shrinking the size of the public-sector workforce. That is, laying off government employees exactly like what has happened in the private sector. But, no — even a proposal to furlough public employees one day a month draws union fire.

This is a perfect example of why government employees should never have been allowed to unionize.

MOST READ
1
Suspected boogaloo trio indicted twice, accused of terrorism and violence
Suspected boogaloo trio indicted twice, accused of terrorism and violence
2
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
3
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
4
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem
5
UNLV removes Hey Reb! statue after protest from student groups
UNLV removes Hey Reb! statue after protest from student groups
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST