LETTER: Nevada unemployment officials must be fired

As of late last week, it’s been more than 13 weeks since I’ve filed for unemployment. Just when I thought I had jumped through all the hoops, bureaucrats at the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation “invent” more obstacles to overcome.

When will Gov. Steve Sisolak figure out what thousands of jobless Nevadans already know? The state’s unemployment system is broken, and those responsible — including the latest director and all the agency’s top-tier managers — don’t have a clue and must be fired.