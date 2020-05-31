84°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada unemployment officials must be fired

Bruce Feher Las Vegas
May 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

As of late last week, it’s been more than 13 weeks since I’ve filed for unemployment. Just when I thought I had jumped through all the hoops, bureaucrats at the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation “invent” more obstacles to overcome.

When will Gov. Steve Sisolak figure out what thousands of jobless Nevadans already know? The state’s unemployment system is broken, and those responsible — including the latest director and all the agency’s top-tier managers — don’t have a clue and must be fired.

