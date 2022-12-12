LETTER: Nevada wildlife officials kill another mountain lion
Why not something less inhumane?
It’s reprehensible that the Nevada Department of Wildlife again has killed a mountain lion in the Las Vegas suburbs (Thursday Review-Journal). According to news outlets, wildlife officials killed it rather than tranquilized it because, after the capture, it showed no interest in leaving the area. Maybe NDOW officials could have relocated it. What is the protocol? Especially after they initially said it was tranquilized. Heartbreaking.