LETTER: Nevadans should get the broom with Democratic incumbents

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs his first executive order calling for a task force to address sexual harassment at the Capitol, in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Newly sworn Attorney General Aaron Ford is at left. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s one reliable way to tell you who not to vote for in November. Incumbents who don’t advertise their accomplishments and instead constantly run attack ads are not worth sending back to their post in government. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Susie Lee and Gov. Steve Sisolak are doing exactly that.

Sen. Cortez Masto and Rep. Lee have voted more than 95 percent of the time in lockstep with President Joe Biden and his unpopular and failed policies. Less than 20 percent of the country say we are headed in the right direction. Gov. Sisolak locked down Nevada during COVID almost to the point of choking it to death. We’re still feeling the results of his incompetence in handling the pandemic, as our unemployment is among the highest in the country.

So with only minimal accomplishments, they choose to run cheap-shot ads unjustly impugning the character of their opponents. It’s time for sweeping changes. Sweep them out.