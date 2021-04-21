LETTER: Nevada’s energy goals and natural gas

The Nevada goal of net zero emissions by 2050, approved two years ago by the Legislature, is already causing controversy.

The Nevada goal of net zero emissions by 2050, approved two years ago by the Legislature, is already causing controversy. Assembly Bill 380 (dealing with natural gas) stirred the pot recently, and who knows when progress on this goal will really start being made? Change is always difficult for those set in established ways … i.e., present-day natural gas users.

But instead of pushing change on existing natural gas users, let change start on future users who have a choice to accept change or not.

The Legislature should pass legislation that all new residential and commercial construction be free of natural gas use and be electricity dependent. Sounds radical, but if our lawmakers can pass a bill with a goal of net zero emissions by 2050, then they should put action where their mouth is and really mean it. Remember that actions speak louder than words.

Future purchasers of residential property (homeowners) could either buy new and be totally electric (solar, heating, appliances, etc.) or purchase existing properties that still utilize natural gas. If the 2050 goal is to be realized, then let us start now with a “new” change and deal with the “old” as we progress toward 2050.