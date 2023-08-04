LETTER: Nevada’s failing public school system

Gov. Joe Lombardo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

I was amused to read the Review-Journal’s Saturday article on Gov. Joe Lombardo’s praiseworthy fight to use COVID money to fund more Opportunity Scholarships for poor and lower middle-class families in Nevada. Many parents in Nevada long to bypass the failing public education in our state.

The RJ reported that Annette Magnus, an ex-executive director of Battle Born Progress, a radicalized progressive organization, criticized the move.

Apparently, Ms. Magnus is shocked — shocked! — to find that a governor would try to free the poor by bypassing a public education system that consistently ranks last among the 50 states in nearly every educational quality metric.

I can just imagine her shock if the governor, after seeing the noxious results of his audit of state schools currently underway, decides to take half of the $2 billion surplus he promised for education spending and gives it to school choice programs.

The free market education system that would organically arise from such a decision would wipe the floor of Nevada’s public education system in educational quality comparisons in a matter of months. It would not even be a fair contest. In a market-based education system, you go broke if you go woke — and especially if your students score last in the nation.