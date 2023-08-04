91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s failing public school system

Timothy Underwood Las Vegas
August 3, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Gov. Joe Lombardo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Gov. Joe Lombardo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

I was amused to read the Review-Journal’s Saturday article on Gov. Joe Lombardo’s praiseworthy fight to use COVID money to fund more Opportunity Scholarships for poor and lower middle-class families in Nevada. Many parents in Nevada long to bypass the failing public education in our state.

The RJ reported that Annette Magnus, an ex-executive director of Battle Born Progress, a radicalized progressive organization, criticized the move.

Apparently, Ms. Magnus is shocked — shocked! — to find that a governor would try to free the poor by bypassing a public education system that consistently ranks last among the 50 states in nearly every educational quality metric.

I can just imagine her shock if the governor, after seeing the noxious results of his audit of state schools currently underway, decides to take half of the $2 billion surplus he promised for education spending and gives it to school choice programs.

The free market education system that would organically arise from such a decision would wipe the floor of Nevada’s public education system in educational quality comparisons in a matter of months. It would not even be a fair contest. In a market-based education system, you go broke if you go woke — and especially if your students score last in the nation.

MOST READ
1
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
2
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
3
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
4
Raiders lose injured running back for season
Raiders lose injured running back for season
5
Raiders sign quarterback
Raiders sign quarterback
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Navigating the Formula 215
Joel Christensen Las Vegas

When I saw the ticket prices for the F1 race, I was disappointed that they were too high for me. But then I realized that I did not have to be disappointed because I get to participate in the Formula 215.

LETTER: What happens after the Ukraine war
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Billions are now being spent to kill and destroy. How many more billions are to be spent to rebuild? Who will pay?

More stories
‘Fighting for these children’: Lombardo wants to fund scholarships
‘Fighting for these children’: Lombardo wants to fund scholarships
VICTOR JOECKS: Hundreds poised to lose their Opportunity Scholarships
VICTOR JOECKS: Hundreds poised to lose their Opportunity Scholarships
NEVADA VIEWS: Two initiatives Lombardo can use to help Nevada
NEVADA VIEWS: Two initiatives Lombardo can use to help Nevada
Lawmakers call on CCSD officials to ‘show up’ and help pay educators
Lawmakers call on CCSD officials to ‘show up’ and help pay educators
College and university employees get 12% raise
College and university employees get 12% raise
VICTOR JOECKS: Looming CCEA strike shows more money didn’t fix education
VICTOR JOECKS: Looming CCEA strike shows more money didn’t fix education