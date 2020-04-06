LETTER: Nevada’s public employees should share the economic pain

The peril Nevadans face because of the Chinese coronavirus and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s ban on businesses is serious. The economic consequences could lead Nevadans to their grave, just as this disease can. About 93,000 of us filed for unemployment recently — an 182 percent increase. Every week, Nevadans lose millions in income.

Desperate circumstances require desperate measures, as our governor has taught us. Therefore, we the people of Nevada demand equality under the law. The governor must shut down all nonessential state departments and stop their payrolls. The savings of taxpayer dollars should then be redistributed to the residents of Nevada.

Why should the political class benefit as we flounder?