66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s public employees should share the economic pain

Timothy Underwood Las Vegas
April 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The peril Nevadans face because of the Chinese coronavirus and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s ban on businesses is serious. The economic consequences could lead Nevadans to their grave, just as this disease can. About 93,000 of us filed for unemployment recently — an 182 percent increase. Every week, Nevadans lose millions in income.

Desperate circumstances require desperate measures, as our governor has taught us. Therefore, we the people of Nevada demand equality under the law. The governor must shut down all nonessential state departments and stop their payrolls. The savings of taxpayer dollars should then be redistributed to the residents of Nevada.

Why should the political class benefit as we flounder?

MOST READ
1
UFC’s Dana White named as extortion victim in sex-tape case
UFC’s Dana White named as extortion victim in sex-tape case
2
Coronavirus claims Las Vegas icon ‘Uncle’ Phil Maloof
Coronavirus claims Las Vegas icon ‘Uncle’ Phil Maloof
3
Put homeless in Vegas hotels during coronavirus shutdown? No. Here’s why
Put homeless in Vegas hotels during coronavirus shutdown? No. Here’s why
4
Photos show iconic Las Vegas landmarks before and after closures
Photos show iconic Las Vegas landmarks before and after closures
5
‘Rock bottom:’ Evicted family living in 200-square-foot office
‘Rock bottom:’ Evicted family living in 200-square-foot office
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Is the Las Vegas shutdown worth the economic hit?
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

It’s hard to believe that we still have almost another month before we start thinking of opening business again. If we keep this country closed much longer, the economic effects will be worse then the virus. Here in Las Vegas, these gambling structures will never survive a long-term closure, nor will the people.