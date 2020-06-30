LETTER: Nevada’s two U.S. senators not doing their jobs

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Where were the votes from our Nevada senators to move forward on the police reform bill (Thursday Review-Journal)? What are we paying them for? They weren’t being asked to vote on anything other than opening a discussion about police reform. Perhaps we Nevadans need to stop paying our taxes until our elected officials start doing their jobs and not just what their counterpart from New York tells them to do. He doesn’t represent us. They do, and we pay them.