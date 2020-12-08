54°F
Letters

LETTER: New local program to help the homeless is a step forward

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
December 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
(K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

I was glad to see your Nov. 30 article on the new program to help the homeless in Las Vegas (“New program in Clark County offers housing instead of arrest”). I have been suggesting this for years to elected officials. More homeless shelters don’t solve the homeless problem. Getting the homeless off the streets and into homes/apartments is the solution and more cost effective.

I’m hoping that this new local program gets the majority of Las Vegas homeless who want the help off the streets, permanently. This is a positive for our community.

