Letters

LETTER: NFL tailgaters and NASCAR races

Paul Merriman Henderson
September 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The front page of Tuesday’s Review-Journal had a picture of Raider fans cheering the team’s first touchdown. People are close together and half are wearing masks. There were tailgaters at the stadium without masks. Later in the paper, an article states at Area 15 there are 750 people watching in a tight venue. Good for them, I have no problem with that myself. Make your own decisions as adults.

Meanwhile, a Trump rally gets slammed and fined for violations. Gov. Steve Sisolak doesn’t allow fans outdoors for a NASCAR race where people would be spread out widely and completely safe. NASCAR fans typically fall on the Republican side.

We can’t have more than 50 in church? And we have to have mail-in voting to keep us safe?

This is pure garbage hypocrisy by our leaders. I don’t want to hear any more from them about protecting our community.

