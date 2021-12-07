LETTER: NFR is indeed a benefit to Las Vegas

Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

It appears based on your Saturday editorial that we all should be jumping up and down that the National Finals Rodeo has returned to our town — and I would agree when you look at the huge financial impact it will have on our city. Hotels packed, restaurants packed, casinos packed and, of course, the traffic. Yes, we locals will benefit from all of this … maybe.

But as you can see from Saturday’s front page (“Smiling faces very visible”), a picture shows hundreds and hundreds of rodeo fans unmasked. Do they not have to adhere to the indoor mask mandate? Have they brought the COVID virus with them, and will they spread it to the locals that they come in contact with? Will they be exposed to an infected person in the stands and bring the virus back to their hometown and share it with their families and friends?

Is the NFR and state officials making them do what the Raiders did to not only protect the fans but to protect the locals who work to ensure that these fans have a great time here? Are our local COVID cases going to surge during and after their visit? I guess we will have to wait and see. This is scary.