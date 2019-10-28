LETTER: No camping for the Las Vegas homeless

Safety nets are for the truly disabled, not the addicted.

There is nothing kind about leaving people lying on the side of the road. Do we want Las Vegas to become another disaster like San Francisco? The city’s no-camping ordinance is a good first step toward preventing that outcome.

These people are not down on their luck. Jobs abound. Safety nets are for the truly disabled, not the addicted. They should be given a choice: Treatment for addiction and mental illness or jail.