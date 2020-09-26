LETTER: No hiding from the ubiquitous robocalls

I will vote for any candidate of any political party who will put a stop to robocalls, texts and email.

(Getty Images)

This election year brings up many, many interesting topics. Republicans say this, Democrats say that. Every issue seems to be momentous. The presidential race is also extremely polarized this year.

There is, however, a much bigger issue that isn’t at the forefront for some reason. A big quality-of-life issue: robocalls, emails and texts.

I’m bombarded by health insurance calls, car warranty calls, home warranty calls, can you afford your health insurance calls, please donate to this and that and last but not least political calls from both parties. Seven calls on a recent day and the day was only half over.

Right now, I will vote for any candidate of any political party who will put a stop to robocalls, texts and email.