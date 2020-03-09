LETTER: No place for public prayer at Clark County School Board meetings

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to A.J. Maimbourg’s letter lamenting that the Clark County School Board attacked his rights by abolishing prayer at the beginning of its meetings:

Nothing is preventing Mr. Maimbourg from praying at the meetings. But what makes him think he has the right to a government-sanctioned public prayer? The Constitution prohibits the establishment of religion, not only one sect over the other but any over none. In fact more and more people are self-identifying as having no religion. Whether this is a problem or not, a public meeting is neither an appropriate place nor an effective way to reverse this trend.

Religion belongs in the home and its faith communities, not at government proceedings.

May your faith continue to be strong. Feel free to pray whenever and wherever you wish. Just spare the rest of us from it while conducting the public’s business.