Letters

LETTER: No surprise that selfish millennialls ignore stay-at-home orders

Gary Baume Las Vegas
April 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

It is really no great surprise that members of the demographic that goes about living life as usual and ignores all imposed restrictions on social interaction are the same ones who have been taught there are no consequences to their choices — don’t worry about paying back your student loans, paying for health insurance, etc. And now they don’t worry about getting sick or spreading the virus. They know Joe Taxpayer is there to help them. Party on, spring breakers.

