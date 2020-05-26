LETTER: Not everybody wants to stay at home for a year

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

In response to G. Harry Ransom’s Wednesday letter, in which he complained about “all you protesters of safe and sane COVID-19 restrictions”:

Just what is it Mr. Ransom doesn’t understand about me being able to go out and have dinner with my wife as long as I’m complying with the draconian rules that have been handed down? Also, I’m helping the economy by providing income to the restaurant owner, his wait staff and the kitchen staff. I did not put a gun to Mr. Ransom’s head telling him to join me.

If Mr. Ransom wants to stay at home for the next year or year and a half waiting for a vaccine, that’s his call, not mine. And why is it OK to go to a grocery store or a big-box store with 100 or 200 people in it, but it isn’t OK to go out for dinner?

As for freedom, I understand that pretty well, having served our country for 32 years and seen death up close and personal. I’ll take my chances out at dinner.