LETTER: Oakland no longer deserves MLB team

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

It was disappointing to read Sam Gordon’s column arguing the A’s should remain in Oakland (March 22 Review-Journal). He offered only sentimental reasons.

Oakland no longer deserves a major league team. Although there are multiple reasons, the fact remains their attendance is the lowest in the majors. Oakland’s population has been declining. The Bay Area already has a big league team, even if the few remaining Oakland fans dislike the Giants.

On the other hand, Las Vegas needs and deserves a team. Many believe the chance of us getting an expansion team are low. It’s surprising that a Las Vegas journalist would advocate a position that is clearly detrimental to Las Vegas sports.