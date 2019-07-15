LETTER: Oct. 1 analysis by Metro was necessary

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sheriff Joe Lombardo presented and previewed a comprehensive analysis related to the Mandalay Bay Oct. 1 mass shooting (“Closes the book,” Thursday Review-Journal). That’s great, and I hope it will lead to upgrading emergency response protocols and procuring the materials needed.

However, I’ve seen nothing from Mandalay Bay or other hotels in Southern Nevada about emergency prevention. Mandalay Bay was responsible in assisting the shooter with two comped rooms and personnel bringing up suitcases of guns and ammunition on the service elevator.

Why haven’t we heard anything about needed changes about supplying anything and everything at a VIP/high roller’s request? Why hasn’t Mandalay Bay been held accountable?