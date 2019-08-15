95°F
Letters

LETTER: On Baltimore, President Donald Trump and rats

Sandra Baker Las Vegas
August 14, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Enough already about the rats. The Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez, in his Aug. 5 political cartoon, used that topic to get in a swipe against Baltimore and the residents of that large and historic city.

President Donald Trump loves to refer to Democratic-controlled cities as rat-infested places where no human would want to live. Surely he jests. The fact is, rats and rodents don’t pick and choose just a few American cities to live in. They are in all of them.

Using rat talk as a way to put down people is not a winning political strategy for Mr. Trump, and it reminds us only that someone in the White House might need to set a few traps, as I hear it is also infested.

Memo to Mr. Trump: Get a cat.

