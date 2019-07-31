98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: On the WNBA and equal pay.

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
July 30, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Matthew Moschella’s July 26 letter (“Pay gap), in which he criticized Victor Joecks’ recent column explaining the pay gap between WNBA and NBA players: Mr. Moschella entirely missed Mr. Joecks’ point. As a result, he interjected — as most liberals/progressives do — discrimination into the discussion.

It is really pretty simple and basic. Any business enterprise, including sports franchises, needs to have as large a customer base as possible to earn revenue to pay employees. A typical NBA exhibition game might draw 10,000 fans, while a regular-season WNBA game might, if they are lucky, draw 5,000 fans. People just aren’t that interested in the WNBA in comparison to the NBA.

That being the case, how is the business owner going to pay the same salary with such abysmal attendance? He will lose money, plain and simple, and go out of business. However, it is much easier using the discrimination card because it sparks headlines. It is easy and it is effective — except to those who have a reasonable amount of intelligence.

I strongly suggest Mr. Moschella go enroll in a basic economics course.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives past New York Liberty's Amanda Zahui B, of Sweden, du ...
LETTER: Equal pay for WNBA
By Jo Walsh Henderson

It’s great to see Sen. Jacky Rosen seeking equal pay for WNBA players.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 6900 N. Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Lesson from the VA
By Barry Gray, Mesquite

For all of the candidates and their followers who clammer for health care for all, go ask our veterans how they like waiting months and years for treatment.

Protestors hold signs that read " Asylum is a Right" outside of the San Francisco Federal Court ...
LETTER: It’s the law?
By Kyle Maring, Henderson

Reader Jack Oliver seems to believe that undocumented immigrants are criminals. But by that standard, we are obviously a nation of criminals.

Chad Newman, left, and Haydee Razo (North Las Vegas Police Department)
LETTER: Horror story
By Cynthia Welch Paradise

Death of 2-year-old is appalling.

The high occupancy vehicle lane is largely empty on Interstate 15 southbound near the East Flam ...
LETTER: HOV lanes unused
By Bill Morris Las Vegas

If the left loves HOV lanes, why is no one using them?

A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
LETTER: Tax plans
By Bruce Feher Las Vegas

The government always wants more money.