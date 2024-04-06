49°F
LETTER: On urban water use and farming

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
(Dreamstime)
LETTER: New school district cellphone policy is paying dividends
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Jesus and Easter
The Grant Sawyer state office building pictured, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (B ...
LETTER: State unloads Grant Sawyer building
An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)
LETTER: Oakland A’s off to another great start
Laura Holt Maloney Las Vegas
April 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Regarding the March 30 “River flows to farming first” article and the related April 1 editorial:

The trouble with tradeoffs is that we rarely discuss them. A false dichotomy is often presented to us in most media between farming and urban water use. Water discussions usually have more to do with politics and current fads than they do with science.

The average person has no idea where his or her food comes from. It shouldn’t be any news flash that agriculture uses a lot of water. But because we live so far away from farming, we are surprised. That doesn’t mean that farmers do not need to conserve in these times as well. However, just as it takes between 20 to 100 gallons of maple sap to make a gallon of maple syrup, it takes significant amounts of land, water, energy, labor and resources to produce our food. If food is not produced here, where will it come from?

Look at the labels on food that you buy and realize that there is also some gimmickry in the labelling. For example, produce that I love to consume is distributed by a California company but actually produced in Peru and Chile lately. As long as you are realistic about needing to import your meat and food from other countries such as Brazil and Mexico and paying higher prices for it, you will be happy.

We are in the process of outsourcing our agriculture. Look at that. Food has to come from somewhere, and there is a complex process to produce the food you want.

(Getty Images)
Stan McClure Las Vegas

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

The Grant Sawyer state office building pictured, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (B ...
LETTER: State unloads Grant Sawyer building
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

My question is why would the city of Las Vegas undertake the purchase of the Grant Sawyer building knowing the costs of repairs needed to make it usable?

An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)
LETTER: Oakland A’s off to another great start
Al Garth Las Vegas

We should have worked on procuring an expansion team, not some washed up club such as the Oakland A’s. The song should be, “Take Me Out of the Ball Game.”

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada must adjust school start times
Sherri Roos Henderson

Unhealthy school hours make it impossible for our kids to get the restorative sleep their growing brains and bodies need.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s cash haul
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas

Experts should remember that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 with half as much money as Hillary Clinton, whom Mr. Obama called the most qualified candidate to ever run.

