Letters

LETTER: Overspending in Washington

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
October 9, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The legislative branch of the federal government is stealing the taxpayers blind … literally. Hidden in the monstrosity called the budget is so much pork it actually makes a mockery of any semblance of honest governance.

These amounts of overspending are galling in their impact. Millions upon millions of dollars being stolen without any oversight. It is impossible to expect any questions from members of the permanent Washington bureaucracy because they are getting their share under the table.

It would be nice if the various media outlets read the thousands of pages that contain the corruption and spent a few weeks reporting what is happening to our tax dollars. But no. There are easier issues to be had.

