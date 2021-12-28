LETTER: Panic over omicron

This administration seems to want to continue the scare tactics and power grab for as long as it can.

(The Associated Press)

I’m personally a believer in the COVID vaccines. But I’m also a believer in the truth and freedom of choice. The Biden administration continues to release new alarmist figures on the dramatic increases in the number of people testing positive for the omicron variant. President Joe Biden has even warned of the “winter of death” for those not being submissive to his vaccine mandates.

But have you noticed that one COVID category is conveniently downplayed or omitted altogether by the administration and the mainstream media? That is the number of actual U.S. deaths attributed to omicron. As of last week, that figure is one — and it was an elderly man with pre-existing respiratory problems.

The Associated Press article printed in the Dec. 19 Review-Journal (“N.Y. hospital officials say latest surge differs”) summarized it nicely by stating that most hospital patients are “treat and release” and “very few require oxygen or a hospital stay.”

This administration seems to want to continue the scare tactics and power grab for as long as it can. Never mind the new science.