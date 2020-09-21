85°F
Letters

LETTER: Park MGM goes non-smoking

Kathy Knapp Henderson
September 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

What good news for us nonsmokers that a Strip property, the Park MGM, has taken the high road to eliminate smoking (Tuesday Review-Journal). Most smokers pull down their masks to cough. If they have COVID, the virus gets a free ride all around the room.

This long-overdue action will attract so many more people to the hotel, and smokers can still go outside for their fix. I may even drive down from Henderson to the Park MGM to do a little gambling and walk around enjoying the smoke-free air. May other hotel casinos in Las Vegas follow suit.

