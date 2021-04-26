LETTER: Phasing out natural gas in Nevada

Who would have thought that Assembly Bill 380 involving natural gas might have been the way to stop new construction and save us from a future water shortage.

Who would have thought that Assembly Bill 380 involving natural gas might have been the way to stop new construction and save us from a future water shortage. If lawmakers mandate that all new housing be free of natural gas and have only electricity, then let’s stop building now as no one will be able to afford new housing in the future even when the minimum wage hits $25 an hour.