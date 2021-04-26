71°F
Letters

LETTER: Phasing out natural gas in Nevada

Ron Stegner Las Vegas
April 25, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
Who would have thought that Assembly Bill 380 involving natural gas might have been the way to stop new construction and save us from a future water shortage. If lawmakers mandate that all new housing be free of natural gas and have only electricity, then let’s stop building now as no one will be able to afford new housing in the future even when the minimum wage hits $25 an hour.

