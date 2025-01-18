LETTER: Pointing fingers over fire

Nature would burn the overgrowth by naturally occuring lightning strikes until we started to build homes where they should never have been built. Both parties are to blame.

In her Sunday column, the Review-Journal’s Debra J. Saunders blames “progressive rule” in California for the wildfires devastating Los Angeles. But the development of housing close to natural overgrown vegetation in LA has been encouraged by both sides of the political spectrum for decades.

Overgrown brush, which turns into tinder, is common all over the West due to our forestry programs. Nature would burn the overgrowth by naturally occuring lightning strikes until we started to build homes where they should never have been built. Point your finger there, Ms. Saunders.