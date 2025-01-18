43°F
Letters

LETTER: Pointing fingers over fire

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Robert Rovere Las Vegas
January 17, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In her Sunday column, the Review-Journal’s Debra J. Saunders blames “progressive rule” in California for the wildfires devastating Los Angeles. But the development of housing close to natural overgrown vegetation in LA has been encouraged by both sides of the political spectrum for decades.

Overgrown brush, which turns into tinder, is common all over the West due to our forestry programs. Nature would burn the overgrowth by naturally occuring lightning strikes until we started to build homes where they should never have been built. Point your finger there, Ms. Saunders.

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Las Vegas has a variety of soil types, which can make tunneling difficult. Ground conditions can vary widely, and unforeseen challenges could lead to engineering failures.

Charlie Ward Las Vegas

I wonder if these same vehicle owners can afford insurance because they evidently cannot afford to license their vehicles. This puts everyone on the road at risk.

Jim Thomson Las Vegas

The city has allowed the developer to sell these newly developed homes without repairing Kyle Canyon Road to its former rough, but serviceable, condition and without completing off-site or right-of-way improvements.

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Donald Trump loves, and is effective at, jerking around the press and the gullible.

Anne Merriman Henderson

More to the story of the man who went on Strip stabbing rampage.

Judy Kurzynowski Henderson

Why are so many people looking to place blame for the devastating fires happening in California instead of looking to help?

Darlien C. Breeze Las Vegas

I read that Los Angeles won’t use ocean water to put out fires because the salt will harm the equipment.

