LETTER: Politics and quid pro quo

Quid pro quo is “do something for me, and I’ll do something for you.” There is no doubt that, day in and day out, our Democrat and Republican politicians operate on quid pro quo. Politics has always been that way.

Recently Sen. Elizabeth Warren expressed concern that Pete Buttigieg was holding closed-door meetings with prospective donors so people would not find out what he was promising in return for their cash. It happens every day in D.C. How many private meetings has Sen. Warren had with lobbyists and donors in her Senate career?

Sen. Bernie Sanders said he’d “leverage” aid to Israel to get that country to treat Palestinians better. So, if elected, he plans to use foreign aid to get something he wants. Well, that’s exactly what President Donald Trump tried to do with Ukraine but failed.