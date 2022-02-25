LETTER: Proof that low taxes matter

People move to Nevada for the taxes, not the weather.

In his Monday letter (“What taxes?”), Richard Strickland blames global warming for the massive outflow of people from high-tax blue states to low-or-non-income tax states.

Florida has had devastating hurricanes for hundreds of years. Texas and Tennessee have had devastating hurricanes and tornadoes and torrential rains with damaging floods for hundreds of years. Yet millions of people have moved into those states, and others, for their no- or low-income taxes.

Look around: Thousands of people have moved into our state of Nevada, with its summertime heat from the state of California, which is well known for its beautiful weather. They moved because of the very high taxes and the high cost of living in California.

Global warming, if it exists in any measurable way, has nothing to do with it.