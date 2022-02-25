43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Proof that low taxes matter

Peter Scalisi Las Vegas
February 24, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Michael Qui ...
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

In his Monday letter (“What taxes?”), Richard Strickland blames global warming for the massive outflow of people from high-tax blue states to low-or-non-income tax states.

Florida has had devastating hurricanes for hundreds of years. Texas and Tennessee have had devastating hurricanes and tornadoes and torrential rains with damaging floods for hundreds of years. Yet millions of people have moved into those states, and others, for their no- or low-income taxes.

Look around: Thousands of people have moved into our state of Nevada, with its summertime heat from the state of California, which is well known for its beautiful weather. They moved because of the very high taxes and the high cost of living in California.

Global warming, if it exists in any measurable way, has nothing to do with it.

MOST READ
1
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
2
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
3
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Caesars reports earnings, insists a Strip sale will come
Caesars reports earnings, insists a Strip sale will come
5
Police provide details on boy’s body being found in freezer
Police provide details on boy’s body being found in freezer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s anti-growth policies?
Terry Cox Henderson

The same policies that created more than 6 million new jobs in 2021, the highest one-year total in decades?