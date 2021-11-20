56°F
LETTER: Proposed Henderson development would be an eyesore

Michael Dominic Stella Henderson
November 19, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Henderson City Hall. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
The proposed MacDonald Highlands high-rise is visibly atrocious to say the least (Nov. 15 Review-Journal). Just like Ascaya and other MacDonald Highlands developments, our beautiful mountains that were once a treasured sight for everyone will be used for private gain.

In your article about the high-rise development, Kristen Routh-Silberman, the Realtor for the project, says that “99 percent of people in MacDonalds Highlands won’t even know it’s there.” What about everyone else who lives in the surrounding communities such as Green Valley Ranch who will have to look at another eyesore mountain development? The McCullough mountains are no place for high-rise developments.

