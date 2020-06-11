LETTER: Protests then and protests now

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Two weeks ago, there was a big pool party at Lake of the Ozarks. Politicians, health “experts” and the media condemned it as dangerous, illegal and irresponsible because they did not feel there was enough “social distancing” or masks. But there has been no spike in new cases of COVID-19 in that area.

During the protests, rioting and looting, there has been very little attention given the virus and social distancing. As a matter of fact, many state and local politicians who enthusiastically locked down small business, churches, golf games and tennis matches are now publicly joining hands in solidarity — no social distancing — with the hundreds of protesters with little or no regard for the pandemic.

Unfortunately, we will know in a couple of weeks whether the politicians were just stupid with their own health or just stupid with the economic shutdowns. I smell the hypocrisy of politics at work.