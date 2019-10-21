LETTER: Public tiring of Democrats and endless Trump investigations

In his Tuesday letter, John Burke argues that President Donald Trump should cooperate with the congressional committee’s latest witch hunt. He says that if the administration were innocent, a full investigation would prove that innocence.

I’d like to remind Mr. Burke that there was a three-year investigation already done Robert Mueller. It froze our government and cost the taxpayers more than $32 million — and the result was no collusion, no obstruction. That did not stop the Democrats. They just moved on to the next attack, and they seem to have plenty more.

Enough is enough. Get back to legislating and working for the country instead of trying to damage and unseat the president. If the people don’t want to give him a second term, they won’t vote for him.