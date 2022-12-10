44°F
Letters

LETTER: Putin rolls Joe Biden in prisoner swap

Forrest Henry North Las Vegas
December 9, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in the ...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus,, June 17, 2022, in Washington. A growing and overwhelming majority of Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats, according to a new poll that finds deep pessimism about the economy continues to plague President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Man, oh man, President Joe Biden is a great negotiator. He traded the merchant of death, Victor Bout, for an anti-American basketball player who just happens to be Black and gay — which seems to be the main concern of the administration. Never mind about ex-Marine businessman Paul Whelan, who has spent four years in Russian prisons while maintaining his innocence.

Mr. Biden learned from the other great negotiator, Barack Obama. You know, the great trade of five high-value Afghanistan terrorists for one American traitor. Then the Obama administration left the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi unsupported. It didn’t turn out too well for the Americans protecting it.

President Biden has his own Benghazi, called Afghanistan. Again it didn’t turn out a well for Americans. But don’t worry, President Biden is working on it.

I don’t think I’ll take Mr. Biden along when I buy a car.

