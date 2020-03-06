LETTER: Python to the face should be a wake-up call

In response to the Review-Journal’s Sunday story “Man bit in face sues, says pet store negligent with python”:

This is the result of Homo sapiens abusing, torturing and killing wildlife that should be left in their natural habitat. This Burmese python should have been left in Myanmar where it belonged to live a natural life.

The story reports that an “employee used a snake hook to remove the snake from its cage.” Snakes are not to live in cages nor be removed by hooks. Naturally, the snake’s inclination is to “attach its fangs to customer’s face/eye, bite him causing injury.” A snake reacts naturally to unnaturally being handled.

Exotic animals need to remain in their natural habitat and not be bred for a doomed lifestyle. They react appropriately for their survival — as people would when mishandled or life threatened.

You do not appreciate animals by partaking of exotic animal purchases. Without people purchasing, the indigenous exotics will live their natural lives.