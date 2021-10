Please inform Michael Ramirez that his cartoon was off base.

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Please inform Michael Ramirez that the Indigenous People who we are finally honoring are the Native Americans and not Inca or Aztec, as he portrayed in his Sunday cartoon.

Native Americans never built those pyramids, had that style of architecture or indulged in that manner of human sacrifice.

His cartoon depicted his ignorance.