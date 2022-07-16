LETTER: Ramirez on Uvalde

(Getty Images)

It was refreshing to see editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez take a break from his regular run of right-wing propaganda for Wednesday’s cartoon, in which he criticized the Uvalde police for their response to the recent school shooting. I hope his conservative fans will start to open their eyes and recognize that 19 children are dead because “good guys with guns” did absolutely nothing to stop a single shooter. More guns is not, and never has been, the answer to preventing gun-related crime.