LETTER: Ramirez on Uvalde

Matthew Moschellla Las Vegas
July 15, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)

It was refreshing to see editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez take a break from his regular run of right-wing propaganda for Wednesday’s cartoon, in which he criticized the Uvalde police for their response to the recent school shooting. I hope his conservative fans will start to open their eyes and recognize that 19 children are dead because “good guys with guns” did absolutely nothing to stop a single shooter. More guns is not, and never has been, the answer to preventing gun-related crime.

