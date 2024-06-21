LETTER: Joe Biden’s challenge during the upcoming debate

In my book, the Democrats’ prayer is that Mr. Biden will stay awake during his June 27 debate with Donald Trump.

Regarding Michael Reagan’s commentary, “Joe Biden is the much better dictator” (Sunday Review-Journal):

Mr. Reagan is spot-on chronicling the serious conditions that we as Americans face thanks to President Joe Biden. His last sentence: “The Democrats’ prayer is that America will stay asleep” requires a comment. In my book, the Democrats’ prayer is that Mr. Biden will stay awake during his June 27 debate with Donald Trump.