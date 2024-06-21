87°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s challenge during the upcoming debate

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
David Tulanian Henderson
June 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Regarding Michael Reagan’s commentary, “Joe Biden is the much better dictator” (Sunday Review-Journal):

Mr. Reagan is spot-on chronicling the serious conditions that we as Americans face thanks to President Joe Biden. His last sentence: “The Democrats’ prayer is that America will stay asleep” requires a comment. In my book, the Democrats’ prayer is that Mr. Biden will stay awake during his June 27 debate with Donald Trump.

