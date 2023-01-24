46°F
Letters

LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries

Matthew Maseratti Las Vegas
January 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Veg ...
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I believe letter writer Don Sexton may have overlooked a simple solution to the problem he faced when reluctantly choosing to support the ranked-choice voting initiative because he, a registered nonpartisan, wants his voice to be heard during the primary elections (“Lesser evil,” Thursday Review-Journal).

When Mr. Sexton chooses which candidate he wants to support during the primary, he can simply change his registration status from nonpartisan to the party of the candidate he supports. It’s free and easy to change, and there’s no limit on how many times it can be changed.

Just change back to nonpartisan when the primary season is over.

Luckily for Mr. Sexton, the ranked-choice question will be on the ballot again in 2024. Next time around, he won’t have to support the initiative he doesn’t agree with.

