LETTER: Reader seconds letter-writer’s thoughts on local drivers

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I have to agree with the recent letter writer who wrote about vehicles on the local highways. I travel most every day somewhere on U.S. Highway 95 and have seen vehicles doing 80-plus mph while changing lanes to pass vehicles going 65 mph or 70 mph. They even use the HOV lanes to pass.

The worst violators are drivers who merge onto U.S. 95 and cross the solid white line behind other vehicles and then speed up blocking their effort to merge. The Nevada Highway Patrol’s lack of presence has been noticeable, and I think drivers are taking advantage of it. In 15 days this month, I have seen one trooper. I know the same scenarios happen on the Summerlin Parkway and the Beltway.