49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Reader seconds letter-writer’s thoughts on local drivers

Joe Schaerer Las Vegas
January 17, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I have to agree with the recent letter writer who wrote about vehicles on the local highways. I travel most every day somewhere on U.S. Highway 95 and have seen vehicles doing 80-plus mph while changing lanes to pass vehicles going 65 mph or 70 mph. They even use the HOV lanes to pass.

The worst violators are drivers who merge onto U.S. 95 and cross the solid white line behind other vehicles and then speed up blocking their effort to merge. The Nevada Highway Patrol’s lack of presence has been noticeable, and I think drivers are taking advantage of it. In 15 days this month, I have seen one trooper. I know the same scenarios happen on the Summerlin Parkway and the Beltway.

MOST READ
1
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
2
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
3
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
4
CARTOONS: This is what teacher unions fear most
CARTOONS: This is what teacher unions fear most
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak sits on sidelines as schools shut down
VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak sits on sidelines as schools shut down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: More evidence we must deal with global warming
Mariah Birnbaum Las Vegas

The numbers: 1.86 inches of rain, 87 days of temperatures above 100 degrees and 117 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 and conspiracies
Steven Oakes North Las Vegas

The only people “killing each other on Jan. 6, 2021” was an unnamed Black police officer killing an unarmed white woman.

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congres ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 comparison isn’t so far off
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

The attack on the Capitol was conducted by people who claim to be Americans. I find that disgusting and shameful.