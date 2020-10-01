79°F
Letters

LETTER: Red states, blue states and the virus

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
September 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In his column last Sunday, Victor Joecks used the ink and space trying to convince us that red states did a much better job than the blue states with the pandemic. Most of this was a waste.

There should have been no red/blue nonsense. We are approaching 220,000 American deaths — or fully 20 percent of the world’s deaths with only 4 percent of the world’s population — and Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to refuse to lead our country against disease. Instead, he left it up to 50 governors, thus allowing Mr. Joecks to make his ridiculous claims.

