Letters

LETTER: Remember to leave a good tip for your Las Vegas server

Charlie Cosse Las Vegas
January 19, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
I am writing to implore everyone to tip generously during these difficult times. The old rules no longer apply. To-go orders constitute the majority of business for most restaurants nowadays, and too many people are playing by the old rules of no tip for to-go orders. Waitresses are going home empty-handed, yet they are there for us, and we need to help them.

Consider tipping as much as you can. Owners: A mandatory service charge on to-go orders could work in your favor if customers appreciate your efforts to help your waitresses.

