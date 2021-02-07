49°F
Letters

LETTER: Renaming McCarran for a divisive figure

Stuart Lipoff Las Vegas
February 6, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Harry Reid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Woke supremacists on the Clark County Commission are considering canceling the father of commercial aviation by renaming McCarran International Airport after Harry Reid. Balancing Pat McCarran’s many positive contributions to aviation, his support for the U.S. Air Force and his passing of the Administration Procedures Act against Harry Reid’s shameful hyper-partisan machine politics and his vicious ad hominem political attacks, I would easily overlook any of McCarran’s past faults.

Perhaps there is no person alive who is more responsible for today’s divided nation than Harry Reid. Naming the airport after him would further repel half of the citizens of Nevada and half of the visitors we depend upon for our economic vitality. If we can not live with recognizing history, we can retreat to names such as Vegas International, joining cities such as Los Angeles, Denver and Philadelphia in naming their airports. That would be a shame.

