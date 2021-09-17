86°F
Letters

LETTER: Rental assistance is available for those worried about large hikes

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
September 16, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In her recent letter, Dorris Beck pleads for rent control to protect her and other seniors on fixed incomes from large rent increases. I advise Ms. Beck to investigate federal and state programs that are available to those whose incomes are not sufficient for current rental rates. Such subsidy programs will in fact protect her from unaffordable rent increases.

