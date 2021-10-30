66°F
LETTER: Representative democracy and public opinion

Mark Wolfson Henderson
October 29, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Letter writer Tim Hicks clearly is not a supporter of the President Joe Biden’s “boondoggle” infrastructure bill and says that Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will “vote as she is told” by Democrat leaders no matter what the majority of her constituents think. But even if true, the same situation occurred with Texas’ “bounty hunter” anti-abortion bill. Polls show that 59 percent of Republican voters, 61 percent of Democrats, and 53 percent of independents do not support the bill.

There are 100 Republicans in the Texas House/Senate. Only 18 percent of them are women who are directly impacted by the bill and overwhelmingly disapprove of it. That also doesn’t seem like “representative government.” By the way, polls also show that, despite Mr. Biden’s declining approval numbers, more than 70 percent of Americans support his infrastructure bill.

